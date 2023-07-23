YORK – York’s summer event Balloon Days took place this weekend. This community collaborative celebration brought residents together to celebrate the town they call home.

This sense of collaboration starts at the core of Balloon Days. That core is the collaboration between the City’s departments that hosted the events. The departments included: York Chamber of Commerce, country club, Parks and Rec and the Holthus Convention Center. From this collaboration they are able to bring a fun summer event to bring the community together.

“Balloon Days is a town celebration,” said Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts. “We wanted an opportunity for the community to get together in the summer months to do a lot of fun things.”

The weekend started its lineup of fun activities with Transportation Exploration. Vehicles from the York Police Department, fire department, York Public Works, the National Guard and some local tractors filled up the Holthus Convention Center. Residents were met at the entrance with a barrage of sirens and horns from the hands-on experience the event offers. Kids with aspirations of being a police officer, firefighter, or just fascinated by the machinery the departments used got a first hand experience of being in those vehicles. This event showcases the collaboration between first responders and the community they serve.

Businesses in York were also part of the collaboration in the form of Sidewalk Sales. The sales allowed for small businesses owners to show off their products to the community. In return many of the businesses had special deals and discounts for the weekend. Even the members of the Entrepreneurship Investigation Camp (ESI) had stands to promote their business.

This camp, which is run by the York County Development Corporation, helps kids ages 10-19 develop their entrepreneurial skills. Through the curriculum students learn the skills and tools needed to create their own businesses. At the conclusion of the class they take those skills and apply them to the real world by opening a stand at Balloon Days. The stand enables them to connect with customers and grow their business and connections. As an added bonus the kids get to keep every dollar they earn from their business.

The weekend did come with some challenges with the Beach Party and Dive-in movie planned for Friday being canceled because of weather. However, the rain did not spoil the Saturday fun and gave perfect conditions for a water balloon fight.

That’s right, the citywide water fight was included in the Saturday’s roster of events. The stage was set, with a section of Nebraska Avenue from Fifth to Sixth Streets cut off. A cluster of mini pools filled with hundreds of water balloons were surrounded by a swarm of kids ready to dive their hands into the pools. With no clear winner or loser to the fight everyone was still able to enjoy and found a great way to cool off in the summer heat.

The fun filled weekend ended on Sunday with Soaring High at Mincks Park. Residents were able to create a collage of kites that filled the sky with many colors.

As summer is coming to a close there's still lots of activities to get out in the summer sun. The York Chamber of Commerce has a community calendar of all the activities going on in York. For more information go to www.yorkchamber.org and go to the “Community Calendar.”