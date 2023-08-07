YORK – The York County fair wrapped up this last weekend with many fun and interactive activities for the community. Spanning all age groups there were plenty of ways for everyone to enjoy the summer weekend.

It all started on Saturday with the Waffleman. A 4-H fundraiser that supplied the masses with $5 all you can eat. A perfect start to the day especially with the loaded lineup that followed.

Kids got their groove on at Kids Day Under the Tent where a live performance by the String Beans was headlining. This Lincoln based band travels around the state, and sometimes parts of the country, and performs at fairs, festivals, libraries, schools, churches, museums and zoos. They write family-friendly songs about things kids enjoy: animals, cartoons, food, science and sports. Kids got to hit the dance floor and enjoy the goofy trio perform and interact with the band. Towards the final act of the show parents got moving by raising and lowering a parachute allowing the little ones to run across underneath it.

While the concert was in progress many other yard games like checkers and cornhole were spread on the outside of the tent for kids to get active. Kids even got a chance to show off their artist skills with a coloring contest and were able to get children’s tattoos to wear the rest of the day.

The York General had a table set up underneath the tent as well. Representatives of the hospital had a teddy bear repair shop with the theme of a doctor’s visit. Kids were able to bring their own teddy bear or stuffed animal and get a diagnosis by picking out pictures of x-rays to identify the problem. Afterwards they got the necessary tools and parts to repair the teddy bear.

Just across from the main tent the final livestock show was under way at the Cornerstone Ag and Event Center. The swine show got started at 10 a.m. starting off with the Showmanship category. In this category the majority of the judging was placed on the individual rather than the animal. Exhibitors have to show the ability that they can control the animal both in the show ring and holding pen. Then the judge asks questions about the animal and project as a whole. Following that category they got into the breeding and market classes. Where the judgment is more on how the animal looks and the condition the swine is in.

After the swine show kids gathered at the Grandstand to compete in the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull. This event had kids ages 4-12 operate a pedal tractor pulling a weighted sled. The winner is determined by who drags the sled the furthest. It may seem easy enough until the friction builds up making it harder to pedal the further you go.

The night ended with a live performance by Jordan Schoch under the main tent. Originally from Nebraska, Jordan travels across the state and performs his music that is heavily influenced by the farm life he grew up in. It was a great show for the whole family.

On Sunday, the final day, spectators gather to watch the Antique Tractor Pull. Much like the pedal pull it required tractors to pull a sled with the goal of who can pull it the furthest. Instead of small tractors fit for children, its contestants drove old tractors that the kids in the pedal pull wouldn’t have been born when some of these tractors were built and sold.

Then kids got to show how much of a cowboy they really were at the Mutton Busting contest. This event is much like bull riding except it uses sheep instead of bulls. Additionally, the normal contestant for this contest is children. However, there are still age, height and weight restrictions to prevent injury to the animal. The contest also make sure the kids are safe as well. They require children to wear helmets and a protective vest. Most of the kids do inevitably fall off in eight seconds, but this contest is a great way for them to get experience in rodeos.

The final event to close out the 150th York County Fair was the Farm Olympics. Participants gathered at the north side of the beef barn to compete in five events that were farm related. The first event had the competitors change a simple tire on an axil in the fastest time possible. Following in the second event had them take and assemble a siphon tube to a water tank and run water to an empty jug. The third event was loading wood chips into a tub and hauling them to a specified destination. Fourth was a simple hammer and nails event where contestants battled to see who could hammer down the most nails into the board. The final event was a similar event that are usually held in lumberjack games. A giant saw was the tool used in the finale to see who could saw off a piece of a log the fastest.

This year's fair was filled with great opportunities for 4-h kids to develop their skills. Fun activities for young ones and for older audiences. Most importantly though it was a great time for the community to get together and celebrate their great county.