Zoe
In an era of flight trackers and internet sleuths, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts pulled off the ultimate heist ... on a Husker gameday, no less.
Not all of Rhule’s longtime assistants will find their way to Lincoln, but many are likely to. The next few weeks will reveal just who the new arrivals will be.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hires, including two Panthers assistants who are leaving their posts immediately, as confirmed by the Omaha World-Herald.
Trev Alberts and Matt Rhule had a singular message. But Alberts wanted the former players and current boosters to be included in that message. There was a family feel to this event.
Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday.
Matt Rhule is just getting to know the current Huskers, meeting with them for the first time in person Monday morning. However, he and quarterback Casey Thompson conversed at length Saturday.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska’s in for a rebuild but coach Matt Rhule shouldn't toss aside all the bricks that built a wall to beat Iowa, as the Huskers have momentum to build on for the future, writes Sam McKewon.
Nebraska has officially become one of the top-paying jobs in college football – for both a head coach and his assistants. Matt Rhule’s contract is for $74 million – $9.25 million per season – with 90% guaranteed.
