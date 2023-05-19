YORK — Summer is right around the corner and York Public Schools will soon kick off their 'Summer Food Summer Moves' program. The summer meals program is free to kids and teens (ages 1 through 18). Adult meals are also available for $2.75 for breakfast and $5 for lunch. This year's summer meal program will be held at a new location, York High School, 1005 Duke Drive in York. Participants are asked to enter on the east side of the high school through the cafeteria doors. The program will start on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, June 30. Meals are served Monday through Friday with breakfast taking place from 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 – 12:30 p.m.
YPS Summer Meal Program
OVERVIEW
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of an emotional and raucous day, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.
YORK — On Thursday, May 18 at approximately 12:11 p.m., Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury…
Mercedes is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 104 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and …
Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, according to the York Police Department.
On Tuesday at the York Country Club, 18-holes was not enough to decide the Class B-3 District.