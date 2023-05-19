YORK — Summer is right around the corner and York Public Schools will soon kick off their 'Summer Food Summer Moves' program. The summer meals program is free to kids and teens (ages 1 through 18). Adult meals are also available for $2.75 for breakfast and $5 for lunch. This year's summer meal program will be held at a new location, York High School, 1005 Duke Drive in York. Participants are asked to enter on the east side of the high school through the cafeteria doors. The program will start on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, June 30. Meals are served Monday through Friday with breakfast taking place from 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 – 12:30 p.m.