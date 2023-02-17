YORK -- At the York Public School Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, the board covered plenty of ground in their line of business items. The main topic of discussion was the approval of an option enrollment resolution presented by YPS Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew.

Bartholomew said YPS has seen increased numbers across the board and have reached their capacity in many grade levels, specifically the kindergarten class that came in with six sections of students this academic year.

Bartholomew said, “We have multiple grade levels that are chock full. We have a building at the elementary that is really full. The March 15 deadline for option enrollment is coming, and we are at the point where we have got to look at things a little differently.”

As of January this year, kindergarten has 117 students, first grade has 88, second grade has 98, third grade has 109, fourth grade has 96, and fifth grade has 92. This puts YES at 600 students total. At YMS there are 325 students and at YHS there are 516 students.

As the board approved, this resolution will allow YPS to say “no” to an option enrollment student prior to March 15 if a class reaches grade capacity. For this upcoming year, the capacity for kindergarten through fifth grade would be 100. Grades sixth through eighth grade would be 115. Grades ninth through twelfth would be 130.

Bartholomew stated this resolution will allow them to focus on their current students and those who reside in the school district. Looking into the future, increased numbers has caused YPS to also look at the possibility of adding square footage to the elementary to help increase the capacity.

Bartholomew said this resolution does “not lock YPS in for the next 20 years”. This approved resolution will be reviewed yearly.

The board also approved the resignations of special language pathologist Megan Connot and special education educator Danyel Seevers.

As far as teacher contracts for the 2023-24 school year, the board approved the teacher contract for Brooklyn Gierhan who will be teaching math at YHS. Gierhan has already been a student teacher alongside YHS math teacher Angie Kroger.

YHS Assistant Principal Tyler Herman said, “She is already doing a phenomenal job in the classroom. In her interview last week, she knocked it out of the park. I am incredibly impressed with someone who has only student teaching experience. We have new math standards coming our way. She worked with a professor from Wayne State on those new standards. She’s an exceptional teacher already and she’ll be able to meet some of our coaching needs as well, so we’re excited to have her on board.

The board received a Hudl update from YHS football coaches Glen Snodgrass and Matt Brackhan. Hudl is a nation-wide used filming and evaluating service for coaches and players. Hudl has become a leader in sports performance analysis, statistics, and video. Snodgrass touched on the many features of Hudl including highlights, statistics, video, play scripts, recruiting, and preparing game day playbooks. Snodgrass shared, their coaches are logging in four to ten hours a week, putting annotations on videos and inserting data.

The YHS bowling team was also present to report on their first successful season.

Herman said, “This was the first year of bowling for both the boys and girls. We had just under 20 athletes competing. This first year, I didn’t know what to expect. I think we had a pretty strong bowling team. It was an awesome experience for these kids. Every time I went to a tournament, the kids were having fun; they were laughing and enjoying themselves. A handful of these kids tried something new. A lot of them were inexperienced, but it was cool to see the growth between that first week of December and that first week of February.”

York head coach Holly Fuhr said, “This has been an incredible first year. I can’t express how proud I am of the kids. There was a ton of commitment from all sides, and it was just fun to see how much improvement they made this season.”

The next YPS Board of Education meeting is set for Monday, Feb 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the District Office.