YORK — York Public Schools will host their Back to School Celebration at East Hill Park on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks and more will be available for kids to enjoy. Conner Mogul will be the DJ and music will be played throughout the evening. If you would like to set up a table or booth for the event please contact Mitch Bartholomew at mitch.bartholomew@yorkdukes.org. or call the District Office at 402.362.6655, ext. 4.
