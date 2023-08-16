THURSDAY, AUG. 17

YPS Back to School Celebration

York Public Schools will host their Back to School Celebration at East Hill Park on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks and more will be available for kids to enjoy. Conner Mogul will be the DJ and music will be played throughout the evening. If you would like to set up a table or booth for the event please contact Mitch Bartholomew at mitch.bartholomew@yorkdukes.org. or call the District Office at 402.362.6655, ext. 4.

Preschool Storytime in Stromsburg

Stromsburg Public Library will host Preschool Storytime on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Children’s Storytime in Aurora

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Lego Night in Geneva

All ages are welcome to Lego Night at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Creations are displayed in the library for one week and posted online.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Family Storytime with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Sandbox Saturdays

Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy in the giant sandbox in the park on Sandbox Saturdays on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 – 11 a.m. at East Hill Park. Kids ages 5 years old and under can drop in and play whenever.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Little Picassos with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Family Storytime with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Bike at Night

Enjoy the trails of York on Saturday, Sept. 9 during Yorkfest with Bike at Night! Bike at Night will start at 5:30 p.m. at Harrison Park and travel through the trail. Stop along the way at station games to earn stamps for a chance to win! This is a great way to get the family out and have fun. Come and go at any time!

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Little Picassos with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Middle School ‘Lock-In’

ATTENTION MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: York Parks & Rec wants to welcome you to the Community Center for an after-hours party on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 — 9 p.m.! We will be eating snacks, watching a movie, swimming and playing games in the gym. This will be a night you do not want to miss! Open to all kids in grades 6 — 8.

Family Storytime with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Little Picassos with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Family Storytime with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

Little Picassos with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Parent’s Night Out

Parents, can’t find a babysitter and want to attend Sip & Stroll? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, pizza, movies and playtime with friends? Now everybody wins with York Parks & Rec’s Parent’s Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. Drop your kids off at the York Community Center from 4:30 — 8 p.m. and enjoy a child-free evening. Open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Family Storytime with Mrs. B

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m.