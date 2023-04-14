Your newspaper has been upgraded!
LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a York man after a pursuit in Lincoln early Monday morning.
YORK – Alexander Bell, 19, of Henderson, was initially charged with five high level felonies related to child pornography and sexual assault o…
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached with Leland Ward II, 31, of York, who was accused of strangling, sexually assaulting and terrorizing …
YORK – David Dowdy, 45, of Benedict, has been convicted of child abuse, tampering with a witness and strangulation.
YORK – Keith J. Davis, 60, of York, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after being arrested during a traffic stop in York.