Today's Birthday (09/11/23)— Widen your horizons this year. Reliable, coordinated collaboration builds partnership. Money comes easily this autumn so stash some for later, as winter complications may redirect your educational plans. Budget for extra springtime expenses, before summer cash flows into shared accounts. Make fascinating long-distance connections.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — Don't fall for empty promises. Connect with people you love. Creativity and communication reveal harmonious solutions. Relax and enjoy the situation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Adjust to unexpected domestic conditions. It's not a good time to gamble. Clear space for new growth. Slow to avoid breakage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Adapt to surprising news. Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. Keep your attitude positive despite obstacles. Use your clever charms. Connect the dots.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Follow your heart to increase your earnings. Your discipline is admirable, and it's working. Avoid scams or tricks. Build regular backups into your plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Power through the circumstances with discipline and love. It's not all about luck. Adapt and learn. Failure illustrates necessary adjustments. Determination can realize a dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Stay sensitive with changes. Consider your moves several steps ahead before making them. Allow time to decompress and recharge. Imagine possibilities. Dream big.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Contribute to a common cause. Teamwork and collaboration require diplomacy, tact and sensitivity. Notice, observe and listen to what's going on. Don't take things personally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Forge ahead professionally. Focus on nailing a deadline despite challenges. Ignore distractions. Conditions favor your excellent work that leads to rising influence and status.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Advance a dreamy adventure. The road you're on leads in the right direction, even if it takes unexpected turns. Study a subject you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Contribute to a shared financial effort. Revise plans and budgets for unforeseen expenses. Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Simplify and stay flexible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Enjoy excellent company.Common passion binds you together. Collaborate to navigate unforeseen circumstances.Communication is your golden key. Write love letters. Bake treats.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Despite a challenge, you're growing stronger. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Slow around sharp corners. Discuss concerns with trusted partners. Practice makes perfect.

