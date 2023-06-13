Today's Birthday (06/13/23)— Refine your mission this year. Your career blossoms with faithful determination. Prioritize health and fitness this summer, for sweet autumn connections. A quiet, reflective winter produces results. Shift perspectives for solutions to romantic springtime puzzles, before exciting social engagements. Pursue inspiration.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Keep showing up for your objectives. Maintain momentum. Distractions abound. Patiently prepare. Don't get pushy or share unfinished work. Wait for deals to ripen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Luck is on your side. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity that falls in your lap. You're especially charming and persuasive. Dress for success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful spot to organize your thoughts and plans. Lower the volume on noise or chaos. Reduce distractions. Recharge with rest and nature.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Enjoy reconnecting with friends. Collaborate to advance shared objectives and to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Teamwork makes a big job easy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Develop work plans into concrete results. Refine and mold your product. Polish the presentation. Prepare marketing materials. Grab a lucky break when it appears.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Investigate unexpected possibilities. Explore to discover hidden curiosities. Dig deeper for clues. Research and study a fascinating subject. Follow where your work leads.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Somehow everything resolves. Keep contributing to the family pot. Support with valuable responsibilities. Grab extra benefits when they appear. Simple ingredients make elegant fare.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Everything seems easier in partnership.

You can brainstorm ideas and share feedback. Coordinate shared responsibilities, needs and objectives. Cook up something delicious together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Practice healthy routines to build skills, strength and endurance. Physical action gets results. Find fun movements that energize. Prepare with rest, good food and stretching.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Realities don't always match romantic fantasies. Sometimes they're better. Differences and details may be funny later. Keep your sense of humor. Relax and have fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. Adapt around unexpected domestic changes. Make repairs or upgrades. Declutter and clean. Saving the world starts at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Share surprising news. Figure out a puzzle. Express your views onto paper or screen. Develop a creative idea into fruition.

