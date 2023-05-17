YORK — The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is looking for your nominations for the 2023 Yorkfest King and Queen. You are asked to nominate deserving candidates for both the King and Queen for the annual York County celebration which takes place from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10 of this year. Please submit your nominations by June 16. Information and nomination form are at https://yorkchamber. org/yorkfest/