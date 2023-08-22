YORK — The Yorkfest Grand Parade will be held in downtown York starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Float/entry registrations are at www.yorkchamber.org/yorkfest. The registration period will close on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Line up information will be emailed to registrants on Thursday, Sept. 7 or Friday, Sept. 8.
