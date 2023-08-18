YORK — The Yorkfest Grand Parade will be held in downtown York starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Float/entry registrations are at www.yorkchamber.org/yorkfest. The registration period will close on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Line up information will be emailed to registrants on Thursday, Sept. 7 or Friday, Sept. 8.
Yorkfest Grand Parade
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Featured in this year's Nebraska Passport program, Ashfall Fossil Beds in northeast Nebraska tells the state's history from 12 million years a…
If you could push the clutch back on a John Deere 630 and keep it there at just the right speed so the irrigation pipe could be laid out witho…
A Nebraskan and an 8-year-old boy died Wednesday after a 21-year-old man driving a semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into t…
YORK COUNTY – The expansion/renovation of the Heartland School is now up in the air because not enough Heartland patrons voted in favor of a t…
This is a different spin on traditional class reunions. Instead of individual classes planning their own reunions the Alumni Weekend would mak…