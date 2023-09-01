YORK — Yorkfest Family Fun Night will feature delicious treats and inflatables on Thursday, Sept. 7 on the lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library from 5 – 7 p.m. Root beer floats will be served at from 5 – 7 p.m. and air brush tattoos will be available from 5 – 7 p.m. As a part of Yorkfest a Fall Speaker Series event will be held at the Mackey Center on the York University campus starting at 7 p.m. Dr. Tim McNeese and Lieutenant Noah McNeese, NSP will present "Armed to Conquer: Roman Battle Tactics and Weapons" and Peter's One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular will perform at the York City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.