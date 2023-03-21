UTICA -- York Zone LWML (Lutheran Women in Mission) Spring Workshop was held on March 19, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica.

The theme of the Spring Workshop was “I Am a Disciple for Life”, and the key verse was Matthew 8:20, “And behold, I am with you always to the end of the age.”

The welcome was given by the St. Paul, Utica Group, and the response was given by Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with an invitation by their group to the 2024 Spring Workshop to be held in York. Everyone in attendance joined in the LWML Pledge and the hymn, “Lutheran Women One and All”.

The Bible Study based on Matthew 28:16-20 was led by Rev. Ben Fancisco, LWML York Zone Pastoral Counselor. The study focused on the attributes of a disciple of Christ and closed with the hymn, “Take My Life and Let It Be.”

Drinks and refreshments were provided by the ladies from St. Paul, Utica. Following the lunch, LWML members assembled hygiene kits for the Living Water Rescue Mission in York, Nebraska. Notes of encouragement were written by members to add to the kits.

President, Sharon Goertzen, gave the York Zone Report on District and Zone activities. It was noted that the National LWML Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in June. Deanna Feddern of Zion Hampton is the York Zone Delegate to the Convention. The Nebraska South District Fall Retreat will be held in September at Covenant Cedars Bible Camp at Hordville, Nebraska. Registration included 27 LWML members, 1 pastor and 3 children. Registration fees collected totaled $140 and offering of $473 will be given to the Living Water Rescue Mission.

Pastor Ben Francisco led a dedication of the hygiene kits for Living Water Rescue Mission and closing prayer. The group offered up praises with the singing of the Doxology.

Kathy Gloystein

York Zone Secretary