WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

■ Centennial will hold a Junior High dance on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

■ The last day of school for the year at Cross County will be on Wednesday, May 17. Classes dismiss at 1 p.m.

■The Stromsburg Public Library will hold Preschool story time on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. For Preschool Playtime & story time children must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 18 or older.

■ Exeter-Milligan will hold Kindergarten Graduation on Tuesday, May 17.

■High Plains will hold their elementary spring awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 17.

■ The High Plains Clarks site will have their last day of school on Wednesday, May 17.

■ Design your Own Garage sale sign class will be held at the Geneva Public Library. Call 402-759-3416 and register now for one of two class sessions: May 17 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and on May 23 from 6:30

MAY 17-18

■ High Plains will have an early dismissal of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

■ The York young Professionals will hold a Pizza social on Thursday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Junction Pizza Co. in McCool. Come socialize with other young Professionals, first drink for members covered by the young Professionals. no RSVP required.

■Centennial's last day of school will be on Thursday, May 18, dismissal at noon.

■ Fillman Insurance will host the Chamber's next VIBe @ 5 on Thursday, May 18. Come and celebrate 100 years of Fillman's commitment to York and hear how they plan to remain connected in the community under new ownership. Karla and Leroy will introduce everyone to the Kroeker and Kroeker team that will be continuing the business. To celebrate, Fillman's will have the Chick-Fil-a food truck on-site and the first 100 guests will receive a ticket for a free meal. Join the Chamber for VIBe @ 5 Thursday, May 18, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

■ The York County development Corporation will hold a Traveling Office at the Benedict Community Center from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. If anyone has a business project they would like to discuss they are invited to attend. The YCDC office in York can also be reached by calling 402.362.3333.

■ The last day of classes at Heartland will be Thursday, May 18. Classes will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

■ The Stromsburg Public Library will hold Preschool story time on Thursday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. For Preschool Playtime & story time children must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 18 or older.

■ Exeter-Milligan will hold Kindergarten Round-Up on Wednesday, May 18.

■ The last day of classes for the school year at Exeter-Milligan will be on Wednesday, May 18. Classes will dismiss at 2:20 p.m.

■ Fillmore Central will hold 8th Grade Graduation in the middle school gym in Fairmont on Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m.  The last day of classes at Mc Cool will be on Thursday, May 18. Classes will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

■The High Plains Polk site will have their last day of school on Thursday of,May 18.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

■ The Stromsburg senior Center will play BIn GO on Friday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

■ Kids ages 3-12 are invited to the Stromsburg Public Library for Come & Go Crafts on Friday, May 19 anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 14 or older. The library is also sponsoring the Color a Tomte (Gnome) for the 2023 Midsommar Coloring Contest. Coloring sheets for the contest are available at economy Hometown Market and the Stromsburg Public Library.

■ Fillmore Central's last day of school will take place on Friday, May 19 with a 11:05/11:20/11:35 a.m. dismissal.

■ The last day of classes for York Public schools is Friday, May 19.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

■ The York elks Club will be serving sloppy Joes, potato salad and chips from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Please stop in to see the new remodeling job on the second floor. It is a great place to hold your get togethers. (York elks Lodge 121 West 6th).

 ■ New Heights assembly of God Church will host a Kidz Blitz on Saturday, May 20 at east Hill Park, located at 6th & n. Blackburn ave. in York. If you have preschoolers to 5th graders, please join us from 1 to 4 p.m. for free food, inflatables, stage events, prize give-always and so much more. The food is Free for everyone! This event is hosted by new Heights assembly of God church, located at 1522 s Grant ave, York.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

„ Join in "Running Child abuse out of Town" Casa for York County will be holding its annual Colorful Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, May 21 at Mincks Park/Family aquatic Center in York. Register online at www.casaforyork.org or by calling the Casa office at (402) 362-5454. Registration also available the day of event beginning at 1:30 p.m. T-shirts for participants, family activities including face painting, bounce house, snow cones and balloon animals. There is a cost for the run, all family activities are free.

■ The Gresham Presbyterian

Church session and Trustees will meet Sunday, May 21 following worship service.

■ York County Republicans will be enjoying a picnic on Sunday, May 21 at 12:30 p.m. in Beaver Creek Park (by the golf course). Meet Republicans from around the county and enjoy lunch together. Bring food to share and your own table service. Tea and Water will be supplied, and play structures are available for the kids. If more information is needed, please call 402-366-5735.

MONDAY, MAY 22

■The Stromsburg senior Center will hold a Pool Tournament in Shelby on Monday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m.

■ Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. and will have facility clean up prior to the meeting starting at 6 p.m.

■ Hampton will hold cheer practice in the south Gym on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

■summer Reading for all ages at the Geneva Public Library begins on Monday, May 22. stop in for a calendar of events and get registered for reading club, story time and other activities.

■senior Citizen smartphone assistance will be held at the Geneva senior Center on Monday, May 22 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. This is a free, open session to ask questions and get one-on-one help with your smartphone.

■ The Geneva arts Council presents: Cabaret Theater on Sunday, May 21 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Rialto II Theater in Geneva. For over 30 years, Omaha's Cabaret Theatre has been connecting with and delighting audiences throughout the Midwest with stunning vocal jazz harmonies and sublime solo voices. The program title for the Geneva performance, "It don't Mean a Thing," offers a divine evening of song exquisitely performed. Tickets for adults who are season ticket holders are $30 or $15 for on performance. students 18 and under are free.