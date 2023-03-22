YORK - The York Wrestling Club wrapped up another successful season with a little over 130 kids signed up between novice, beginner and advanced programs.

The team finished the year with the AAU state tournament in Kearney on March 11-12 and the NEUSA state tournament held in Grand Island on March 18-19. Pictured below are the medal winners and their results from those tournaments.

Brody Mattox - 4th place at NEUSA state.

Colt Eimermann - 4th place at AAU state.

Annah Perdue - 7th place at NEUSA state.

Kinsey Methe - 4th place at AAU state, and 5th place at NEUSA state.

Peyton Eklund - 5th place at AAU state, and 5th place at NEUSA state.

Jax Eimermann - 1st place at AAU state.

Gage Colburn - 6th place at NEUSA state.

Congratulations to all the kids who competed this year. Thank you for all the parent help and support. Thank you also to York high school and the wrestling program for the use of their facilities.

We would also like to congratulate the York High School wrestlers who competed and medaled in both of these events.

Adalynn Vrba - 6th place at AAU state.

Ty Erickson - 8th place at NEUSA state.

Hudson Holoch - 5th place at NEUSA state.