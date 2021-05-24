York wraps up second day at state track

Hirschfeld overpowered Karmazin on the final lap, while Portwine staged her charge over the final 200 meters. The teammates pulled away down the stretch, as Hirschfeld ran the final lap in 1:15.113 to win the event (5:14.01), while Portwine completed her final 400 meters in 1:15.697 to place second (5:14.96).

Karmazin completed the final lap in 1:19.46 and finished third (5:18.21). Stuckey joined Hirschfeld and Portwine on the podium, clocking in at 5:18.83 to finish fifth.

“It’s really special,” Portwine said of the 1-2 finish. “This is exactly how I wanted to go out.”

The 1600 was far from the only highlight for the trio in Omaha this week. On Friday, all three ran for York’s third-place 4x800 relay team. In the 3200 – also on Friday – Hirschfeld, Portwine and Stuckey finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

On the second day of the Class B state meet, Hirschfeld elevated her performance even further. The junior competed in two events on Saturday and won both, claiming the 800 title about an hour before her win in the 1600.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “All your hard work finally pays off.”