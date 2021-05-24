York wraps up second day at state track

OMAHA – In 2019, Brynn Hirschfeld and Maddie Portwine finished 1-2 in the 1600-meter run at the Class B State Track meet. This year, the York Dukes trailed Elkhorn North Wolves in the team standings entering the 1600 finals. Before the event started, Hirschfeld approached Portwine – now a senior and a Nebraska commit – with a simple message.
“I talked to her before and I said ‘Let’s recreate 2019. How cool would that be?’” Hirschfeld said after the 1600 finals on Saturday afternoon.
When the dust settled at the finish line, Hirschfeld had been proven a prophet. She and Portwine finished 1-2 in the event just as they did in 2019; this year, freshman teammate Kassidy Stuckey joined them on the podium after recording a fifth-place finish.
The trio combined for 22 points in the 1600 and catapulted York over Elkhorn North in the team standings with just three events remaining. The lead held down the stretch, as the Dukes edged out Elkhorn North 63-62½ to win their first girls track team title since 1993.
Hirschfeld and Portwine’s 1-2 finish didn’t come easily. During the race’s early stages, Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin appeared poised to end those hopes.
Karmazin surged out of the gate and led at the halfway point, but Hirschfeld and Portwine remained within striking distance. On the third lap, Hirschfeld made her move and closed the gap, matching Karmazin stride for stride as they reached the final 400 meters.
Hirschfeld overpowered Karmazin on the final lap, while Portwine staged her charge over the final 200 meters. The teammates pulled away down the stretch, as Hirschfeld ran the final lap in 1:15.113 to win the event (5:14.01), while Portwine completed her final 400 meters in 1:15.697 to place second (5:14.96).
Karmazin completed the final lap in 1:19.46 and finished third (5:18.21). Stuckey joined Hirschfeld and Portwine on the podium, clocking in at 5:18.83 to finish fifth.
“It’s really special,” Portwine said of the 1-2 finish. “This is exactly how I wanted to go out.”
The 1600 was far from the only highlight for the trio in Omaha this week. On Friday, all three ran for York’s third-place 4x800 relay team. In the 3200 – also on Friday – Hirschfeld, Portwine and Stuckey finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
On the second day of the Class B state meet, Hirschfeld elevated her performance even further. The junior competed in two events on Saturday and won both, claiming the 800 title about an hour before her win in the 1600.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “All your hard work finally pays off.”
With her performance on Saturday, Hirschfeld – who placed fourth in the 800 in 2019 – won two state titles for the first time. Despite the success, she wasn’t completely satisfied with her performance. Specifically, she said she wished she’d run a little faster in the 800 – she finished in 2:17.98 – so she could have set a new personal best.
Though Hirschfeld, Portwine and Stuckey provided the fireworks on Saturday, York found contributions from other athletes on the second day of the Class B state meet. Jami Hoblyn narrowly missed the podium in the discus, where she threw 118-05 and finished 10th.
The York boys saw two athletes compete on Saturday. Kirby Linhart jumped 40-11½ in the triple jump and finished 19th, while Colin Pinneo found the podium in the 1600. Pinneo completed his four laps in 4:34.90 and finished eighth.