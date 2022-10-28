York vs Seward football

YORK – In football, it’s often said the game comes down to which team has the best player on the field that night. On Friday night at East Hill Park in York, the best player on either sideline wore No. 23 and the Dukes’ navy blue.

Behind a dominant rushing attack led by junior Seth Erickson’s 213 yards and a stellar performance from the York offensive line, the Dukes overcame an early deficit to wear down the Seward Bluejays in a 21-7 win in the Class B playoff opener for both teams.

“They came out and did a few things defensively that surprised us. We were trying to anticipate all week what they would do to counter what we did last time, and most of their changes were in the secondary so our passing game was thrown off a fair amount and my play calling was thrown off a fair amount,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “Once we settled in and figured out what they were doing, it was basically just bringing it right at them. We did it the whole game, and our boys played great. When you play that “three yards and a cloud of dust” type of football you can’t make mistakes or have penalties that slow you down, and our guys didn’t make those mistakes. They played very clean.”

Seward opened the scoring on Kalen Knott’s 12-yard touchdown run with 4:38 left in the opening quarter, but York got the ball back just before halftime after a big third-down sack from senior Clayton Pinneo.

The Dukes made the most of it, as Erickson’s 1-yard plunge with six seconds left in the half sent the game into the locker room knotted at seven apiece.

Coming out of the break, York got the ball to start the third quarter and made a statement drive, marching 81 yards in 18 plays – 15 of them runs – on a possession that chewed 9 minutes, 57 seconds off the game clock. Erickson logged 10 carries for 53 yards on that drive alone, the final one covering five yards to put the Dukes ahead 14-7 with 2:03 left in the third quarter.

“We made some minor adjustments with what we were doing with our zone blocking, but for the most part our O-line and Seth Erickson just kind of took over,” Snodgrass said of the possession after the game. “Those inside runs look pretty basic, but there’s a fair amount of thinking involved on the quarterback, the running back and the line. Our quarterback did a great job making decision, Seth ran like a man again and the O-line blocked fantastic. We just didn’t make mistakes. I love those kinds of 9-minute drives that demoralize an opponent and wear them down.”

Seward faced a third-and-inches on its first drive of the second half, but York’s Emmanuel Jensen blew up Knott in the backfield to force a three-and-out. York got the ball back, Erickson ran five times for another 53 yards and senior quarterback Ryan Seevers plunged in from one yard out to make it 21-7 with 8:35 to play.

The Bluejays drove into York territory on the next possession, where it faced a fourth-and-4. Coming out of a timeout, Seward went for a hard snap but was flagged for illegal procedure. Knott’s ensuing pass flew out of bounds, York took over at midfield and the Dukes ran out the rest of the clock to clinch the win.

York ran for 265 yards on 50 carries, while Seward ran 20 times for just 74 yards – the majority of which came on their 65-yard scoring drive in the first quarter.

Overall, the Dukes held a 349-148 edge in total offense for the game. They also dominated time of possession, especially in the second half. Seward held the ball for just 5:01 after halftime.

Seevers completed 10 of 17 passes for 83 yards with an interception and ran for 53 yards and a score on 15 carries, but York’s offensive catalyst was Erickson. The junior gashed the Seward defense all night long, rumbling for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

“I would say I was pretty good, but I can’t do anything without my line,” he said after the game. “They played amazing, and everything I do is because of them. I just have to give them all the thanks in the world, and I owe them something after that.”

Carter Stenger finished as York’s leading receiver with four receptions for 21 yards, while Garrett Ivey finished with two grabs for 15. Defensively, Austin Phinney recorded an interception for the Dukes.

York moves on to the second round next week, where it will face 2-seed Omaha Gross.