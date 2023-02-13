YORK – The VFW met on February 9, 2023 at the Post Home at 2 p.m.

Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with five members present.

Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual.

Nancy Gocke opened with prayer in Chaplain, Claudia Braden's absence.

Five officers answered roll call. Secretary, JoAnn Kuester read the January minutes. They were approved with corrections.

Marcia Witmer, treasurer, gave the treasurer report. We received $38.40 from National and $30.25 from the men’s meal. There were no bills.

Connie sent four birthday and two thinking of you cards to members.

We received a request from the 4-H Council asking for a donation for the Quilts of Honor. JoAnn made a motion to donate $100 to them. Nancy seconded it. Motion carried.

Linda Duell made a motion to send the $150 that was to go to Grand Island veterans to the Kearney Veterans Home. Nancy seconded it. Motion carried.

We planned a fundraiser for Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home 1120 West 4th in York. We will serve three kinds of soups and a dessert for a free will donation. The monies will be used to support our veterans.

We planned the meal for the men’s meeting.

Nancy closed in prayer.

Our next meeting will be held on March 9 at the post home.