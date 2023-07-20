YORK — VFW Auxiliary met on July 13 at the Post Home at 2 p.m.

Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with six members present. Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual. Marcia Witmer, opened with prayer in Claudia Braden’s abscense.

Six officers were present.

Marcia, treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report. Money from cans and men’s meal were turned in. $100 was paid for the gutters on the post home that was approved in August 2022. Membership dues are due now.

Six birthday cards were sent to members.

Connie presented an idea to order VFW Auxiliary t-shirts. Discussion on this next month.

Karla Bergin suggested an idea for Auxiliary grave markers and flags for the cemetery. Marcia will check on what the group had and what would be needed to order. More discussion next month.

On Monday July 17 at 9:30 there will be a cleaning day at the post home. All members are invited to come.

On July 25 we will have a meal and presentation of Quilts of Valor to 10 veterans at the post home at 6 p.m.

Food was discussed for the men’s meal.

School of Instruction will be held on Aug. 26 at the Grand Island post home.

Marcia closed in Prayer.

Our next meeting is Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the post home.