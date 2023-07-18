York University Women's Volleyball Team will be hosting a Youth Volleyball Camp.
Times and Registration Price Below. For more information Contact 248318-6571 or Register onsite day of camp at the Freeman Center
Girls
July 17th-20th
9:00 am-12:00 pm 3rd – 6th grade — $125.00
1:30 pm-5:30 pm 7th grade – 12th grade—$150.00
Girls
July 24th – 27th
9:00 am-12:00 pm 3rd – 6th grade—$125.00
1:30 pm-5:30 pm 7th grade – 12th grade—$150.00
Boys
July 21st (One Day Only)
9:00 am-1:00 pm Middle School – High School — $75.00