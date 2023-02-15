YORK — York University announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term. 124 students were recognized with this distinction.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.

* denotes a 4.0 term GPA; ** denotes a 4.0 cumulative GPA

Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Zoe Kreifels of Bradshaw; Riley Stuhr* of Bradshaw; Samantha Cook of Geneva; Timberly Carr** of Henderson; Isaac Stark* of McCool; Harrison Yunevich** of McCool; Nicole Gravlin of Polk; Ascha Utter* of Utica; Elias Coppinger* of York; Elias Dallmann** of York; Hannah DeHart* of York; Laura Eckhart** of York; Ross Fraser of York; Julie Tremaine* of York; Simeon Tremaine** of York and Ava Ziemba** of York.