YORK – With the summer soft1 ball schedule quickly winding down, the York Ballpark Coml plex remains a hubbub of activity nearly every weekend. P

This weekend, July 1-2, the complex will host the Ring in 2 July Tournament with three local teams playing in two divisions. 1

There will be a 14-U Division which the York Fusion 14-U will p compete in and an 18-U division with both the Polk County Slamv mers and the Gresham Blackbirds set to play in. o

On Saturday, each team will play two pool games, than they v will return on Sunday for tourW nament action.

Here is the schedule for teams 2 mentioned above. i

14-U Division — Pool Play

8 a.m. York Fusion 14-U vs. Columbus Havoc (Red West)

11 a.m. York Fusion 14-U vs. Prodigy 12-U (Red West)

Championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.

18-U Division — Pool Play

8 a.m. Gresham vs. Sports Express (Yellow West)

8 a.m. Polk County Slammers vs. Scorpions 16-U (Blue West)

9:30 a.m. Gresham vs. Flames of Nebraska (Yellow West)

2 p.m. Polk County Slammers vs. Adams Outlaws 16-U (Blue West)

Championship on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Gold Bracket/3:30 in the Silver Bracket