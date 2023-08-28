LINCOLN – The York boys tennis team got a preview of the state tournament location Friday morning when they hit the road for the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast invite at the Woods Tennis Center. The meet marked the season opener for the Dukes, who saw Thursday’s dual with Waverly postponed due to heat, with a makeup date set for Oct. 2.

Temperatures again caused issues Friday, as the heat index rose to a level that forced the cancellation of the rest of the tournament following the conclusion of pool play. That meant York, in a pool with Columbus and Bellevue East, was able to get two matches under its belt before play was called off.

Kaden Heiden and Collin Kotschwar turned in the Dukes’ lone 2-0 outing at lead doubles, opening with an 8-1 win over Bellevue East’s Cole Holbrook and Kaden Bach before rallying for a 9-7 win over the Columbus duo of Jacob Rother and Carter Goc 9-7.

York’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Eli Nething and Wyatt Gartner fell to Bellevue East 8-1 in their opening match, but they were much more competitive in an eventual 9-7 loss to Columbus.

Both of the Dukes’ singles players capped the day with a 1-1 split. John Hartley swept the Discoverers’ Carter Trebac 8-0 but lost to Bellevue East’s Branden Tracey 8-4 at lead singles; at second singles, Peter Dallman opened with an 8-2 loss but came back to beat Columbus 8-5.

“I went into this tournament not really knowing what to expect from the competition so we emphasized all week that we would focus on us and our approach and keep it at that,” head coach Matt Fike said. “John Hartley played well at No. 1 singles and was able to jump on his first opponent early and take control of the match. Peter Dallman bounced back nicely from a tough start to win his second match and earn his first varsity win in solid fashion. Eli and Wyatt played much better in their second outing and found some chemistry and consistency in a match that could have gone either way. They can be a great No. 2 doubles team as they continue to play together. Kaden and Collin had the match of the day in their win over Columbus. After getting down 0-4, they did a great job raising their energy, played very aggressively, and began chipping away at the deficit, coming all the way back to win 9-7.”

York returns to the courts this afternoon as they host Beatrice in dual action beginning at 4 p.m.