YORK – The York Dukes’ defensive stats were not clean in wins over Fairbury and Cozad, but they were a lot better than they were in their 7-6 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.

York committed one error in a 13-2 win over the Fairbury Jeffs and just one miscue in the 4-3 comeback win over Cozad.

In their 7-6 extra inning loss to GICC, the Dukes had four errors leading to five unearned runs.

The York girls have an unbalanced schedule this year, as they will play their first 11 games at home and then hit the road for 14 of their final 18 games leading to the postseason.

“I was very pleased when I first seen the schedule. Our first 11 games were going to be in York. Then I got to look closer and after that we won’t play at home for several weeks,” commented head coach Kent Meyers. “Not sure which is better, but the coaches and I have been talking to the players and we all know we need to make sure we take care of business the first third of our schedule.”

York 13 Fairbury 2

York jumped all over the Jeffs with crooked numbers in both the first and second innings.

The Dukes plated four in the bottom of the first, and after Fairbury cut the lead in half with two runs in the top of the second, York scored five times in the second and led 9-2.

The Dukes were never threatened, adding two runs in the third and fourth and rolling to the 13-2 win in five innings.

York’s lineup pounded out 11 hits with double-digit hits recorded by junior Lauryn Mattox (2 for 4), Maggie Rauert (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Ellie Gartner, who was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Both Rauert and Gartner had the only two extra-base hits as they both doubled.

Mattox and Sam McDaniel each tossed two innings in the circle, with Mattox allowing two runs on three hits and a pair of Ks in getting the win. McDaniel gave up two hits but no runs and struck out three batters.

York 4 Cozad 3

The Dukes went to the bottom of the fifth trailing the Cozad Haymakers 3-2.

McDaniel walked to get things rolling for York and a Mattox RBI double tied the game at 3-3 when courtesy runner Sierra Rasmussen scored.

Rauert reached base on a dropped third strike and senior Ellie Peterson drove in Mattox with the game winner.

Cozad took a 2-1 lead and York tied it in the third at 2-2 on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Gartner.

York had just five hits as Mattox went 3 for 3. The junior closed out her weekend going 8 for 11 with a double and one RBI.

The only other two hits were by Peterson and Kynli Combs.

McDaniel pitched 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball while allowing one run, which was earned, and she had one K. Mattox pitched 1/3 of an inning and she gave up three hits, two runs and did not record a strikeout.

Cozad was led by Madison Sayer with two hits, including a home run; Taylor Howell also two hits which included a home run and Blair Brennan also finished with a pair of hits.

GICC 7 York 6

The game went to extra innings tied at 5-5 and with a runner starting out at second base (international rule) the GICC Crusaders pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to lead 7-5.

York batted in the bottom of the seventh and Peterson started out at second and scored on a two-out sacrifice fly off the bat of Megan Wright.

York was unable to advance the runner from first and the game ended on a strikeout.

The Dukes outhit the Crusaders 12-11, but also allowed five unearned runs with four errors.

Mattox was 3 for 4, Rauert went 2 for 2 with two RBI and a double and Peterson was 2-4 with a double.

York got their first home run of the season and that came off the bat of Zoey Cornett, while Combs, Kowalski, Linder and Gartner each had a hit.

“I thought for the most part we played very well over the weekend. Some new faces got some experience. When a bench player was called upon they excelled in their task. The errors were limited and lead to one after another,” commented Meyers. “I think we looked better Saturday than we did this time last year. Starting 5-0 would have been a perfect start but we will definitely take 4-1.”

York will face a tough Seward team who comes in with a 3-0 mark and a No. 5 ranking in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class B.

“Seward this Tuesday will be a great measuring stick for our team. Seward will make a deep run in state this year,” Meyers said. “They’ve got good pitching and are solid on offense. We will take it one inning at a time mentality.”