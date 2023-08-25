YORK – On Saturday, August 26, just before the start of the York Dukes’ softball quad tournament at the York Ballpark Complex at around 9:30 a.m., 10 members will be inducted into the first-ever York Fusion Softball Hall of Fame.

The first year of York Fusion Softball dates back to 2009.

Chad Mattox, who is an assistant coach on this year’s York Dukes softball team and has also coached Fusion teams, said that this was a way to show the community the caliber of players and coaches who have come through the Fusion program.

“The idea for a Hall of Fame came about a year ago as a way to honor the legacy of those that have grown the sport of softball in our community,” explained Mattox. “Some of the York Fusion softball organization board members, including myself, wanted a way to show the community and the thousands of people each year that come through the York Ball Complex just how special York softball is.”

Mattox said once the idea was finalized, the work began to find the first class.

“After we decided this was going to come to fruition, I started digging into our YHS softball record book and researching all the great success that York Fusion softball has had over the years and came up with some names of people that we thought should be honored,” commented Mattox. “Our York Softball Hall of Fame committee, settled on a first group of inductees, that we feel represent the standard of excellence that York softball has been known for and hopefully will continue to be known for into the future. We hope to add a player/coach/contributor/team each year and honor them before a softball game.”

The News-Times sports desk will run two bios per day for the 2023 class leading up to the induction ceremony Saturday morning.

Joe and Brenda Belfiore — York Fusion/York Dukes

Joe and Brenda Belfiore were integral parts in building and sustaining the York Fusion softball program where they served for many years as board members and coaches. Joe served as an assistant coach on the York Dukes softball team for many years, while Brenda helped with stats. Their two daughters, Nicole and Jessica, were standout players for both the York Fusion and York High School softball programs, but Joe and Brenda’s love for the game kept them involved even beyond their daughters playing. Joe and Brenda’s selfless dedication to the young girls in the York community played a huge role in the success of both the York Fusion and York Duke programs.