YORK — York Public Schools will hold their Open Houses on Monday, Aug. 14. York Elementary School will hold their open house from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; York Middle School will hold theirs from 6 – 7 p.m. and York High School's will be from 7 until 8 p.m.
York Public Schools Open Houses
