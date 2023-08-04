YORK — York Public Schools will hold their Open Houses on Monday, Aug. 14. York Elementary School will hold their open house from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; York Middle School will hold theirs from 6 – 7 p.m. and York High School's will be from 7 until 8 p.m.
York Public Schools Open Houses
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two said in statements on Instagram that they made the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations."
LINCOLN — In just about a month of ownership, Alexandru Grigorescu and his wife of a year, Violet Rowell, have added new floors and coolers to…
Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld …
On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news: That two-year starter Myles Farmer…
Died August 2, 2023