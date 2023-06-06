YORK -- Thanks to a new Summer of Youth grant that York Middle School Summer Program received, students in York will get to use virtual reality equipment to wander through the milky way, experience other cultures and so much more this summer.

Beyond School Bells, an initiative of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education, has selected York Middle School Summer Program, as one of the Nebraska communities to receive a Summer Youth grant to support summer learning opportunities. These funds were made available through federal dollars, as well as, private funds and are aimed at increasing high quality summer learning programs in communities where there simply aren’t enough spots for the children who need them.

The Nebraska Department of Education launched the Summer of Youth grant program with $720,000 received from the Federal government’s COVID relief funding, termed ESSER III. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Deborah Frison celebrated this round of statewide grants. Frison said, “NDE is thrilled to provide these communities with the additional Federal support they need to expand summer learning opportunities – especially since these grants reflect the kinds of programs youth want. Research confirms the vital role fun and engaging summer learning programs play in supporting student growth and positive youth development and we are thrilled to offer these communities additional funding to allow more Nebraska students to make lifelong memories of a great summer.”

Beyond School Bells is partnering with NDE to leverage these one-time federal dollars with additional Nebraska philanthropic support, to create a pool of nearly $1 million to invest in select Nebraska communities through the Summer of Youth project. Jeff Cole, Network Lead of Beyond School Bells, noted, “We are thrilled the Summer of Youth grant will help communities across the state provide more Nebraska Youth with opportunities to get out in their communities, get their hands dirty and have a summer learning experience.”

Nebraska’s summer programs provide a safe, supportive space for youth-led activities that are proven to help children and teens connect, learn and grow. Summer programs offer hands-on engaging projects and team-building activities that foster resilience, confidence and healthy relationships. These are local programs staffed by caring mentors.

“This Summer of Youth grant will allow us to offer York Middle School participants a week of Outdoor exploring and rock climbing, a week filled with aerospace engineering and rocket building, and virtual reality experiences while utilizing our new VR equipment,” said Amy Vernon Program Director for site.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew added that this grant directly supports the district’s goals for helping all students succeed. “We are very excited for our students to have this exciting opportunity. We know that summer is a time when students can get reengaged in learning and through this grant, more students will have an opportunity to utilize virtual reality.”

This summer we have 146 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Twenty-four of these students are in the middle school and will be extended the opportunity to enjoy the experiences the grant has funded.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation partners with communities to create a well-being system that strengthens families, supports unconnected young people, creates learning opportunities for Nebraska’s Future workforce and empowers parents to raise healthy children. To learn more about our work, visit www. NebraskaChildren.org. For more specific information about Beyond School Bells, visit www.Beyond SchoolBells.org.