The McCool Junction Mustangs dominated the field at the Meridian Invite last Monday, winning nine of 17 events and racking up 173 points to take home the team title. Sophomore Ryland Garretson was responsible for a third of the Mustangs’ event victories as he took gold in the 100, 200 and 400. Garretson also took fourth in the high jump and tallied 34 points on the day.