YORK — The York Lions are selling peaches and pears this year. To order please call 402.363.1491 or contact a York Lions Club member or stop by Gene's Barbershop at 610 Grand Ave. in York. A 20 pound lug of peaches is $50 and a 20 pound lug of pears is $40.
York Lions taking peach and pear orders
OVERVIEW
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last year, nearly 1,400 teachers left their positions in Omaha-area school districts. This year, fewer teachers appear to be leaving but it's …
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the man died of his injuries after a tractor tire he was working on exploded.
He’s flown over 100 combat missions, became superintendent of the Naval Academy, played college hockey and is heavily involved in NCAA matters…
Justin Murray, 18, plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall to study physical education while he continues to farm.
August 18, 1937 – May 29, 2023