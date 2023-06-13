YORK — The York Lions are selling peaches and pears this year. To order please call 402.363.1491 or contact a York Lions Club member or stop by Gene's Barbershop at 610 Grand Ave. in York. A 20 pound lug of peaches is $50 and a 20 pound lug of pears is $40.
York Lions taking peach and pear orders
