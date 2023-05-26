YORK — The York Lions are selling peaches and pears this year. To order please call 402.363.1491 or contact a York Lions Club member or stop by Gene's Barbershop at 610 Grand Ave. in York. A 20 pound lug of peaches is $50 and a 20 pound lug of pears is $40.
York Lions taking peach and pear orders
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of an emotional and raucous day, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.
York customers, including the News-Times office, were affected.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River, resulting in the decision by park ranger…
Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, according to the York Police Department.
York shot a combined 593 at Monument Shadows in Gering, including a 298 on Wednesday, to win by 8 strokes.