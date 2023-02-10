YORK -- Mosaic of York received a generous check for $688 from the York Knights of Columbus on Friday. Since 1970, the Knights of Columbus has held a Tootsie Roll Drive to raise awareness and funds for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Jed Erickson from the local Knights of Columbus said, “Local businesses have generously donated funds to purchase Tootsie Rolls and the Knights of Columbus hands out tootsie rolls at St. Joseph's church and school.” In return, the Knights of Columbus receive tasty donations to make a difference in the lives of individuals who have disabilities.

The Knights of Columbus also run concessions at Legion baseball games to raise funds for chapter activities and charities. Jed said, during Christmas, the community of York may notice the Nativity scene the Knights display on the west side of the square.