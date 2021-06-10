York Juniors win Cornerstone Classic Baseball Tournament

In the bottom of the fourth, McCarthy singled to left with two outs to tack on another run and extend the lead to 10-4. Stark worked around a walk and hit batsman in the top of the fifth, getting the second out on a sac bunt and striking out the next batter to escape the jam.

York went down in order in the fifth and McCarthy entered in relief of Stark to start the sixth inning. Stark allowed four runs on six hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five innings, but almost all of that came in Chick-Fil-A’s four-run second inning.

McCarthy pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and the York bats went to work in the bottom of the frame. Bush singled and Logston walked to lead off the inning, and Richert bunted them over to place runners on second and third with one out. Stark cashed in, driving in Bush on an RBI single. Consecutive fly outs left runners stranded on the corners, but York carried an 11-4 lead into the seventh.

McCarthy struck out the first batter of the inning but allowed a single and walk to place runners on first and second with one out. He responded with his fourth strikeout for the second out and coaxed a ground ball to Richert, who tossed the ball to first for the final out and clinch the championship.