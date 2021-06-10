York Juniors win Cornerstone Classic Baseball Tournament

YORK – The York Juniors won the Cornerstone Classic on Sunday night with an 11-4 win against the Chick-Fil-A Juniors.
York’s run to the title would not have been possible without a furious rally against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Saturday. York trailed 8-2 after four innings but scored the game’s final seven runs en route to a 9-8 comeback win.
The final four runs came in the bottom of the seventh, with Cameron Logston producing the big hit, a double to deep centerfield that tied the game and left runners on second and third. Trey Richert then laid down a bunt to score the winning run and punch York’s ticket to Sunday night’s championship game.
York carried its offensive momentum from the seventh inning against SOS into the championship game, scoring three runs in the first inning thanks to strong plate discipline. Isaac Stark, Carter Culotta, Noah Jones, Parker Andersen and Trent Bush all drew walks during the inning to build an early three-run lead without recording a hit.
Chick-Fil-A responded in the top of the second, scoring four runs on five hits against Stark.
Down 4-3, York put another three runs on the board in the bottom of the second to reclaim the lead.
Richert walked, Stark singled and Marshall McCarthy walked to load the bases with no outs and force a pitching change. Bonnell tied the game on a ground ball to short but reached safely after Chick-Fil-A failed to record an out. Culotta struck out with the bases loaded for the first out of the inning, but Jones drove in a pair of runs on a hard ground ball that got through the shortstop and third baseman into left field.
Chick-Fil-A escaped the inning without allowing further damage, but York had reclaimed the lead. Stark worked around a two-out walk to pitch a scoreless third inning, and the bats went back to work in the bottom half of the frame.
Richert singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice from Stark and single from McCarthy. Bonnell flew out for the second out of the inning to bring Culotta to the plate. Richert scored on a passed ball, and Culotta brought McCarthy home on a single to shortstop. After Jones walked, Andersen singled on a line drive to left field to score Culotta.
Suddenly, York led 9-4 – and it appeared to score another run when Trent Bush singled to left field and Jones beat the throw home. However, Jones missed the plate and York mistook a “no play” signal from the umpire as a “safe” signal, allowing the catcher to tag Jones out and end the inning, though not before York had scored three runs for the third consecutive inning.
After two quick strikeouts to open the top of the fourth, Stark appeared to pitch a 1-2-3 inning when Culotta failed to catch a popup along the first base line but picked the ball off the ground and stepped on the bag after the runner failed to run to the base.
However, the umpires met to confirm that the ball had not touched past first base before touching the base line, resulting in a foul ball rather than the third out of the inning. Stark then walked the batter but induced a fly ball to second base to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, McCarthy singled to left with two outs to tack on another run and extend the lead to 10-4. Stark worked around a walk and hit batsman in the top of the fifth, getting the second out on a sac bunt and striking out the next batter to escape the jam.
York went down in order in the fifth and McCarthy entered in relief of Stark to start the sixth inning. Stark allowed four runs on six hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five innings, but almost all of that came in Chick-Fil-A’s four-run second inning.
McCarthy pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and the York bats went to work in the bottom of the frame. Bush singled and Logston walked to lead off the inning, and Richert bunted them over to place runners on second and third with one out. Stark cashed in, driving in Bush on an RBI single. Consecutive fly outs left runners stranded on the corners, but York carried an 11-4 lead into the seventh.
McCarthy struck out the first batter of the inning but allowed a single and walk to place runners on first and second with one out. He responded with his fourth strikeout for the second out and coaxed a ground ball to Richert, who tossed the ball to first for the final out and clinch the championship.
McCarthy pitched two solid innings to close the door on Chick-Fil-A, allowing no runs on a hit and a walk with four strikeouts.