YORK – There is no one definite recipe you have to follow to win baseball games.

The only thing that is required is that you need to take advantage of what your opponent gives you to work with.

The York Cornerstone Junior Kings did not record their first hit on Wednesday night against Valparaiso until there were two outs in the bottom of the third and they were trailing 3-2 at the time.

York improved to 11-10 on the year with just four hits; eight walks and four hit batters by the Valparaiso pitching staff on their way to the 11-3 win in six innings at Levitt Stadium.

The offense by the batted ball consisted of a Kain Combs triple; and two singles by Cam Logston, the second hit ending the game via the eight run rule and also an RBI single off the bat of Joey Pedersen.

Valparaiso did not have a hit after the third inning as Parker Friedrichsen started and lasted two innings allowing all four hits and the three runs. In relief Wyatt Gartner did not allow a hit and he recorded one K, while Talan Hager worked two quick innings and did not allow a run or a base runner.

Valparaiso scored two in the first and one in the second, but had two possible big innings thwarted by two inning ending double plays by the York defense.

The first was a catch by Landon Sterns on a line drive to left field and he threw back to catch the runner too far off second base to end the second.

In the third with one out, the visitors had loaded the bases, but a weak grounder back to Gartner who fired home to Emmitt Dirks and Dirks turned and threw to first to record the double play.

York (11-10) will open Class B Area 1 District action at 1 p.m. on Friday in Sutton against Crete Nestle Purina Juniors.