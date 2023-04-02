YORK -- The York-Hamilton Cattlemen hosted their 52nd Cattlemen’s Beef Progress Show Saturday, March 25, reported Gerald Peterson, Cattlemen’s Beef Show superintendent.

Braeden Dey of Staplehurst exhibited the Grand Champion Market Beef at the show on his 1,134-pound steer. The cream-colored steer had earlier been selected as the Champion Shorthorn Plus steer.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef of the show was shown by Clayton Pribyl of Milligan. His black steer was the Champion Crossbred steer weighing 1,250 pounds.

Atleigh Klute of Hampton had the Grand Champion Steer from York and Hamilton Counties with her 1,064 pound black baldie Crossbred Steer. Reserve Grand Champion steer from York and Hamilton Counties was the crossbred entry of Evan Pankoke of Hampton.

Sarah Mead of Aurora captured the award for Grand Champion Market Heifer for the second year in a row on her Charolais cross 1,118 pound heifer.

The Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer was exhibited by Oakley Jelinek of Osceola. Jelinek’s heifer was a Maintainer heifer born March of 2022.

Reserve Supreme Breeding heifer was the Foundation Simmental Heifer of Tinley Luebbe of Staplehurst.

Carson Pieper of York had a big day capturing both the Supreme and Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer titles. His Supreme Champion was his April of 2022 Chianina and the Reserve was a March-born Simmental Heifer.

In the Showmanship Competitions Sophie Korytowski of Plattsmouth was selected as the Champion in the Senior Division and Devon Benes of Valparaiso was named the Reserve Champion.

Tinley Luebbe earned the Championship Award in the Intermediate Showmanship Division and Reserve Champion honors went to Jaxon Snell of Red Cloud.

Vienna Sells of Yutan was named Champion in the Junior Division of the Showmanship Competition and Rylan Stutzman of Beaver Crossing was tabbed as the Reserve Champion Showman of the Junior Division.

Peterson said the nicest weather in the 52 years of the Cattlemen’s Beef Show brought out a good crowd of competitors and viewers.