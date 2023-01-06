York/Hamilton Cattlemen’s Banquet set

YORK -- The 74th annual Cattlemen’s Banquet hosted by the York-Hamilton Cattlemen has scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

The annual Cattlemen’s Banquet will feature Rex Havens, a former college professor who has made the transition to standup comedian. Havens has appeared in clubs like the Improv, Funny Bones and Zanies, and has been on television for Showtime, Comedy Central and Comic Relief.

The evening will start with doors opening at 6:30 with a cash bar, followed by a prime rib meal, and with entertainment and recognition of honored guests to follow.

York-Hamilton’s Cattlemen’s Banquet tickets are $25 per person, or $150 banquet sponsorships that include two banquet tickets and business recognition. Tickets can be purchased from any of the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Directors or at the UNL Extension Offices in Hamilton and York Counties.