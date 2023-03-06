YORK -- The York Garden Club met on Monday, Feb. 27 at Chances R. There were 25 members present and one guest. The program was presented by LaRee Eckman on “Flowers in the Bible.” She identified around 20 flowers and herbs and gave the verse where they are in the Bible. The flowers and herbs were grown in Egypt and Israel and the soil is arid.
The officers for 2023 were installed and they are: Chair Lois Thomson, Vice Chair Becky Green, Secretary Fran Reinert, Treasurer Sherita Harlow, Courtesy LaRee Eckman and Historian Pat Carpenter.
The next meeting will be March 27 at Chances R.at 2 p.m. The program will be each member bringing an heirloom item with a flower on it and tells the story of the item. Hostesses will be Virginia Fay and Jan Pickrel.