York Garden Club holds January meeting

YORK -- The York Garden Club met at Chances R on January 23 at 2 p.m. The program “BLUEBIRDS ACROSS NEBRASKA” was presented by Dennis Cradick. The Bluebirds nest in April and usually lay 5 eggs, the eggs are incubated for 10 – 14 days. After the babies fledge and leave the nest the mother lays another 5 eggs and the same process continues. Usually there are 3 times she lays eggs in a season. They winter in Texas and Mexico. The program was very interesting.