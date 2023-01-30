 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

York Garden Club holds January meeting

  • 0

YORK -- The York Garden Club met at Chances R on January 23 at 2 p.m.  The program “BLUEBIRDS ACROSS NEBRASKA” was presented  by Dennis Cradick. The Bluebirds nest in April and usually lay 5 eggs, the eggs are incubated for 10 – 14 days. After the babies fledge and leave the nest the mother lays another 5 eggs and the same process continues. Usually there are 3 times she lays eggs in a season. They winter in Texas and Mexico. The program was very interesting.

The next meeting will be Feb.27 at Chances R at 2 p.m. The program will be on “Flowers of the Bible” and presented by LaRee Eckman.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lelan Thieszen

Lelan Thieszen

Lelan Roy Thieszen was born on September 5, 1937, to Aaron E. and Helen (Epp) Thieszen on a farm in York County, the third of eight children. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News