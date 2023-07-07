HASTINGS – The 2023 Class C State Softball Tournament got underway in Hastings at the Bill Smith Complex on Friday and in the first game for the York Fusion 16-18 U they plated 10 runs in the first two innings and held on for the 14-8 win over Bow Spirit 16-18-U out of Broken Bow.

York (22-13-1) recorded 15 hits in the win as six girls accounted for two hits each. Sierra Rasmussen was 2 for 2 with two RBI; Ellie Peterson was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs; Megan Wright went 2 for 2 with one run batted in; Maggie Rauert had two hits in three trips to the plate and drove in a pair of runs; Madison Hills was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Lauren Hills went 2 for 3 with a double.

York led 4-1 at the end of the first innings and 10-4 after two.

Bow Spirit (13-14-2) had just five hits in the game, but had the tying run on first base in the bottom of third when Cassidy Schweitzer flied out to third baseman Kynli Combs with the bases loaded.

Lauren Hills was the pitcher of record as she scatted five hits, eight runs, with seven earned and she posted four strikeouts.

The York girls were scheduled to take on the winner of the Albion vs. Lightning game at 5 p.m. on Friday.