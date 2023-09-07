YORK — The Friendship Club met at Chances R on Wednesday, Sept. 6 with 18 members present. One more member joined us for cards. Dianne Hardy and Betty Fredricks were the hostesses and salad bar was enjoyed by all.

The next meeting will be Oct. 4 with Karen Peters and Pam Zoubek hosting. Baked steak and honey glazed carrots will be served.

A motion was made by Cathy Ochs to play seven hands of Pitch, year round. The motion passed

September birthday: Dianne Hardy.

Sympathy cards were sent to Karen Peters and Jan Hedrick.

A get well card was sent to Robbie Bigelow.

PITCH WINNERS: Pam Zoubek, Cathy Ochs and Jan Tiffiny.