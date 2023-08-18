YORK – The 2023 York Dukes football season opener is just a week away with a Friday, August 25 road game at Lexington.

On Friday night head coach Glen Snodgrass and the Dukes went through their annual Gatorade Scrimmage before their fans at East Hill Field.

The Dukes had a tough time with the Lexington Minutemen last year as they topped the Lexington crew 14-7 in OT at East Hill.

Snodgrass and his coaching staff worked on special teams, both punt and kickoff returns before the offense took the field for the scrimmage.

York’s offense, which will have to replace a huge offensive line worked their way down the field as senior running back Seth Erickson capped off the first drive on a 4-yard run.

The Dukes were stopped on third down on their next scrimmage, but went for it on fourth and two inside their own 30-yard line.

After a successful conversion, senior back Franklin Musungay ripped off a 54-yard run setting up a 14-yard swing pass for the team’s second score from sophomore quarterback Emmitt Dirks to senior captain Carter Stenger.

A preview of the York at Lexington matchup will run later in the week which will include Snodgrass’ comments and his thoughts on their battle with the Minutemen.