York FBLA/FFA canned food drive

YORK -- The York FBLA/FFA will be holding a series of canned food drives and donations to help support the Living Water Mission in York. The canned food drive is a 3-part drive and is one of the community service projects that the York High School FBLA and FFA programs organize every year.

The canned food drive is an important project for the community as the Living Water Missions serves countless people who are in need of food and shelter, organizers say. “We all know people who may be in need of these products, so please join us in helping support the York community. The products in most need are canned food of any kind, pastas, macaroni and cheese, etc., as well as hygiene products. Any product that is long lasting would be appropriate for the drive. Monetary donations are also accepted as the mission can use that money where they most need it.”

The canned food drive for the high school started Oct. 17 and will go through Oct. 20. The class with the most pounds of food/products will be served breakfast pizza during fourth period on Friday.

The FBLA and FFA programs will be having a monetary donation box at the home volleyball game against Schuyler on Thursday, October 20, as a second part of the series of projects. A table will be set up in the concession area with a donation box for any spare change or bills that people would like to donate.

The third part in the series is a community canned food drive during the GINW football game at Levitt Field on Friday, October 21. They will be collecting along the fence on the west side of the field until the start of the third quarter. Monetary donations will also be accepted during the game.

If someone would like to donate food, product or money and is unable to attend the games, they can deliver it to the high school in care of Scott Lamberty – he can be contacted at 402-362-6655 or scott.lamberty@yorkdukes.org to make arrangements.

The overall goal is to collect 1,500 pounds of food/product and $150 or more which will be donated to the Living Water Mission in York.