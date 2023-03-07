YORK -- York area students recently won awards in the York Elks Lodge #1024 Americanism essay contest, “What is Your American Dream?”

This contest is vitally important to the Elks as it promotes Americanism in our local communities. It encourages 10-13 year-old students to thoughtfully consider American values and appreciate the blessings and responsibilities of citizenship. All winners are middle school students at York St Joseph School.

In the eighth-grade division, Jack Chavanu finished first and will be

awarded a $50 prize and a certificate. Aaron Morner finished second and will be given a certificate and a $30 prize. In third place was Makeisha Jiminez-Reyes with a certificate and a $20 award.

In the seventh-grade division, Gage Stahr finished first and will be awarded a $50 prize and a certificate. Emily Leon Gutierrez finished second and will be given a certificate and a $30 prize. In third place was Nathan Bohaty with a certificate and a $20 award.

Danna Jiminez-Reyes was presented first place in the sixth-grade division and will be awarded $50 and a certificate.

Vicki Northrop, Americanism Essay Chairman for the York Lodge, reported there were 21 entries, and they were judged anonymously. Special thanks to the educators who helped score the essays. Your time and efforts were greatly appreciated!

All seven essays were forwarded to the district and state competitions with state winners advancing to the national competition. Winners will be announced later this spring.