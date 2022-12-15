York Eagles Club raises money for Nebraska Make A Wish

YORK – The York Eagles Club hosted their annual BBQ and Boogie in April and were able to raise $4,011.22 for Nebraska Make A Wish. They wanted to thank everyone for their continued support every year.

York Eagles Club 3990 also hosted their 14th Annual Chili Cook Off in November and raised $2,311 for Nebraska Make A Wish with their chili feed and live auction. Every year they have 24 chili recipes that compete for bragging rights. This year the first place winner was Jessica Miller, second place was Sheila Woodward and third place was Kathleen Mulder.

The total given to Nebraska Make A Wish by the York Eagles 3990 was $6,322.22.