York Dolphins excited to hit the pool

This season kicks off with the first meet taking place at the York Family Aquatic Center, Saturday, June 5. Traditionally, the Dolphins travel to Concordia, Kan., for the season opener. This year will look a little different. As the many teams in the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League have various Covid restrictions to adhere to, all meets will follow the same safety guidelines to keep things uniform. Spectators must remain behind the pool’s fence, only going pool-side for their swimmer’s event then return to the area behind the fence. This and other distancing measures are being taken to make it possible for the Kansas and Nebraska teams to cross state lines and compete. While this makes it difficult to welcome the general public to the meets this year, 80 plus swimmers from the York area between the ages of 6 and 18 will get to dive- kick- pull their way to a new personal best. The York Dolphins are happy to take what they can get.