YORK — Sometime in the overnight hours of Sept. 8 into Sept. 9 unknown person/s were in the area of the baseball fields at Beaver Creek Park, off of East Nobes Road, as well as in the area between the 600 and 800 blocks of East 7th Street utilizing a bb gun or another type of projectile launching weapon to shoot out the windows of multiple vehicles parked in the area. At this time there are no known suspects. If you or anyone you know has information which may lead to the identities of those involved, please contact York County Crime Stoppers at 402.362.2999 or the York Police Department at 402.363.2640. Your anonymous tip may lead to a cash reward.