YORK — Are your property taxes going through the roof? Do you really own your property? If you pay property, income, inheritance, or corporate taxes you will want to attend this meeting hosted by the York County Republicans on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Cornerstone Event Center on the York County Fairgrounds. Invite your friends and neighbors, and all the businesses that you do business with, so that everyone can be informed! Matt Innis will be presenting "The Epic Option" and there will be a question and answer time following the presentation. (This is a nonpartisan petition, everyone is welcome). Coffee and cookies will be available.
